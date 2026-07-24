Sterlite Technologies posts 870% profit jump on huge AI demand
Business
Sterlite Technologies just posted an 870% jump in profit for the first quarter of fiscal 2027, riding the wave of huge demand for AI-ready optical networks and data center solutions.
Revenue shot up 87% to ₹1,910 crore, and its EBITDA hit ₹397 crore with the best margin it has seen in five years.
Order book at ₹18,618 cr
Sterlite's order book now stands at a hefty ₹18,618 crore, boosted by a $1.11 billion contract for AI data center connectivity and several deals over $100 million.
With new wins in high-density micro-cables and a net debt-free balance sheet after raising ₹1,500 crore from investors, Sterlite is all set to ramp up production for the next-generation digital world.