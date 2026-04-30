Sterlite Technologies posts March 2026 quarter profit of 59 cr
Business
Sterlite Technologies just made a strong comeback, posting a ₹59 crore profit for the March 2026 quarter after last year's ₹40 crore loss.
This turnaround was fueled by more data center orders from North America and some relief from lower US tariffs.
Revenue for the quarter also shot up 37% to ₹1,441 crore.
Sterlite Technologies order book 7,309 cr
Annual revenue climbed nearly 19% to ₹4,745 crore, with the US and Europe each making up a big chunk.
The company's order book now standing at ₹7,309 crore thanks to new projects in key markets.
Even with higher material costs due to global tensions, Sterlite has managed to keep improving its margins for six straight quarters, showing they're getting smarter about how they run things.