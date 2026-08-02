Sterlite Technologies posts record profit, secures ₹960 cr fiber deal

Sterlite Technologies (STL) just landed a ₹960 crore contract to supply custom optical fiber cables for an Indian telecom operator.

The deal runs for two years, with an option to extend, and deliveries are set for FY28 and FY29.

This comes right after STL reported its best-ever quarter: net profit soared to ₹197 crore from just ₹10 crore last year, and revenue shot up 87% to ₹1,910 crore.