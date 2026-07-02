Sterlite Technologies raises ₹1,500cr from institutional investors despite trading restrictions

Sterlite funds for debt and growth

STL says the fresh funds will mostly go toward paying off debt and fueling long-term growth projects.

Managing Director Ankit Agarwal shared that this support will help them "accelerate our mission of transforming billions of lives by connecting the world."

Despite a recent dip from its peak price, STL's stock is actually up 470% this year.

Brokerage Nuvama expects their enterprise tech segment to grow even more by next year.