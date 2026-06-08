Sterlite Technologies stock hits lower circuit, drops 5% to ₹588.30 Business Jun 08, 2026

Sterlite Technologies's stock dropped 5% on Monday, landing at ₹588.30 and hitting the lower circuit.

This comes right after a wild ride, up 56% last month and an incredible 474% so far this year, mostly thanks to its big role in AI-powered data centers.

The sudden fall is tied to global market weakness and investors cashing out some profits.