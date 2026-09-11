Sterlite Technologies's AI-ready pre-connected fiber assemblies get US safety certification
Business
Sterlite Technologies just scored a big win: its AI-ready fiber assemblies were certified in the US for top safety standards.
These cables come pre-connected, so data centers can skip messy on-site splicing and get up and running faster, saving both time and money.
Sterlite targets ₹20,000cr revenue FY29
The IBR assemblies are built for huge, high-tech data centers where space is tight and speed matters. They meet strict safety codes and help companies scale up easily.
Sterlite is also aiming high: after a record-breaking quarter, it plans to boost capacity by 50% and hit ₹20,000 crore in revenue by FY29.