Sterlite Technologies's profit surges 12,817% to ₹517 cr in the September quarter (Q2 FY27, July-September 2026)

Sterlite Technologies saw its net profit skyrocket by 12,817% in the September quarter (Q2 FY27, July-September 2026), reaching ₹517 crore.

This huge leap was powered by strong demand for their optical connectivity products and a one-time tariff refund.

Revenue also shot up 145% year-over-year to ₹2,529 crore, with EBITDA hitting a record ₹846 crore.