Sterlite Technologies's profit surges 12,817% to ₹517 cr in the September quarter (Q2 FY27, July-September 2026)
Business
Sterlite Technologies saw its net profit skyrocket by 12,817% in the September quarter (Q2 FY27, July-September 2026), reaching ₹517 crore.
This huge leap was powered by strong demand for their optical connectivity products and a one-time tariff refund.
Revenue also shot up 145% year-over-year to ₹2,529 crore, with EBITDA hitting a record ₹846 crore.
Sterlite secures $1.2bn hyperscaler deal 2026-30
The company's order book hit an all-time high of ₹35,274 crore, boosted by rising demand for AI-ready digital infrastructure and big investments in data centers.
They even landed a $1.2 billion long-term agreement with a hyperscaler covering calendar years 2026 to 2030.
The company says it's confident about keeping up this growth as digital connectivity keeps expanding.