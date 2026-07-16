Steven Englander says dollar will stay strong on AI inflows

The US dollar is set to stay strong for a while, mostly because of big investments in AI, solid company profits, and better returns.

Steven Englander from Standard Chartered Bank explained that America's lead in AI is pulling in global money and pushing interest rates up, which keeps the dollar high.

On the flip side, he expects the Indian rupee to stick around 96-97 per dollar since India isn't a major player in AI yet and high energy prices are holding it back.