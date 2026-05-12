Stewart Oldfield resigns 3rd Lake CEO after DOJ Epstein link
Business
Stewart Oldfield, who once managed Jeffrey Epstein's account at Deutsche Bank, resigned as CEO of Third Lake Associates in April 2026.
His exit came soon after US Justice Department files revealed his connection to Epstein starting in 2017, a detail that raised eyebrows since Oldfield only spent two years at the Florida firm despite a long career.
Ashley Furniture denies Epstein ties
The documents also mentioned Third Lake Capital, tied to the Wanek family behind Ashley Furniture.
No one was accused of wrongdoing, but there were concerns about reputational fallout.
Ashley Furniture quickly clarified it has never had any financial or personal links with Epstein and wanted to set the record straight.