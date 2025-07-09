Stock market recap: Nifty Bank index dips slightly
The Nifty Bank index ended Wednesday just a touch lower at 57,213.55, dipping 0.07%.
It wasn't alone—both the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex also lost ground.
Out of all the Nifty 50 stocks, only 22 managed gains while 28 slipped, making it a day of ups and downs across sectors.
Au Small Finance Bank gains most
Au Small Finance Bank led the banking pack with a modest 0.72% rise, joined by gains from HDFC Bank and Bank of Baroda.
Meanwhile, IndusInd Bank saw the sharpest drop among banks at 1.13%, with Punjab National Bank and ICICI Bank also in the red.
JP Power trades most active today
Trading was lively for shares like JP Power and Vodafone Idea.
Some stocks—Prostarm Info System and Force Motors—hit fresh yearly highs, while Nectar Lifesciences touched a new low, reflecting mixed vibes in different corners of the market.