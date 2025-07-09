Stock market recap: Nifty Bank index dips slightly Business Jul 09, 2025

The Nifty Bank index ended Wednesday just a touch lower at 57,213.55, dipping 0.07%.

It wasn't alone—both the NSE Nifty50 and BSE Sensex also lost ground.

Out of all the Nifty 50 stocks, only 22 managed gains while 28 slipped, making it a day of ups and downs across sectors.