Sensex declines, yet certain stocks surge over 10% on BSE
Sensex dropped 307 points on Monday, snapping its four-day winning streak, while Nifty slipped by 85.5 points.
Big banks like HDFC Bank and Kotak Mahindra Bank saw investors cashing out profits, even though global tensions eased and the trade outlook looked positive.
Mid-cap stocks on investors' radar today
If you're tracking the markets for investment ideas or just to stay informed, this is a classic case of money moving out of big names and into smaller players.
While most bluechip stocks took a hit, several mid and small-cap stocks—like Kimia Biosciences and Tranway Technologies—jumped over 10%, showing where the action is right now.
Stocks that hit new lows
Investors are shifting gears: they're booking profits in heavyweight sectors and betting on select mid-cap companies hitting new highs.
But it's not all rosy—some stocks like Digitide Solutions hit fresh lows, highlighting that gains aren't spread evenly across the board.