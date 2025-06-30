Sensex declines, yet certain stocks surge over 10% on BSE

TL;DR

Mid-cap stocks on investors' radar today

If you're tracking the markets for investment ideas or just to stay informed, this is a classic case of money moving out of big names and into smaller players.

While most bluechip stocks took a hit, several mid and small-cap stocks—like Kimia Biosciences and Tranway Technologies—jumped over 10%, showing where the action is right now.

Stocks that hit new lows

Investors are shifting gears: they're booking profits in heavyweight sectors and betting on select mid-cap companies hitting new highs.

But it's not all rosy—some stocks like Digitide Solutions hit fresh lows, highlighting that gains aren't spread evenly across the board.