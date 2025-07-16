Next Article
Stock market surge boosts FMCG stocks
The stock market saw a nice lift on Wednesday, mostly thanks to FMCG brands making big moves. Patanjali Foods jumped 6.6%, while Gopal Snacks and ADF Foods also scored solid gains.
Bikaji Foods and LT Foods joined the party too, though a couple of names like Dangee Dums and Euro India Fresh Foods slipped into the red.
M&M and Wipro were among top gainers today
Both Nifty50 and Sensex closed higher—Nifty at 25,212 and Sensex at 82,634—showing overall positive vibes across the board.
Outside FMCG, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro posted decent gains, but some others like Shriram Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Hero MotoCorp ended in the negative.
So while it was mostly green today, not everyone caught the wave.