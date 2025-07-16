Stock market surge boosts FMCG stocks

M&M and Wipro were among top gainers today

Both Nifty50 and Sensex closed higher—Nifty at 25,212 and Sensex at 82,634—showing overall positive vibes across the board.

Outside FMCG, Mahindra & Mahindra and Wipro posted decent gains, but some others like Shriram Finance, Sun Pharma, Tata Steel, and Hero MotoCorp ended in the negative.

So while it was mostly green today, not everyone caught the wave.