Stock market to remain closed for Republic Day

Markets took a hit ahead of the break

January 23 was rough for the markets, with the Sensex dropping 770 points and Nifty down by 241. Sectors like capital goods, power, and real estate lost 2-3%.

Adani Enterprises and Adani Ports were among the biggest losers, while Dr Reddy's Labs and Tech Mahindra managed some gains.

Broader indices did even worse—midcaps fell 1.5%, smallcaps over 2%.

Plus, the rupee slid to a record low of ₹91.96 per dollar as demand for dollars spiked before the long weekend.

HDFC Securities pointed out that fresh equity sell-offs made things tougher for the currency too.