Sensex jumps 965 points, Nifty tops 24,300 on IT rally

The IT sector played a major role in the market's rally. Tech Mahindra's better-than-expected revenue growth and margins for the June quarter bolstered confidence in its turnaround.

The Nifty IT index rose by 1.75%, with Tech Mahindra surging 4.14% and TCS climbing 3.09%.

However, it's worth noting that the broader market remained under pressure with sectors like Pharma witnessing declines of over 1% and Metal declining 0.47% on Nifty50.