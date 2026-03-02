Stock markets will be closed on March 3 for Holi
Both BSE and NSE will be closed on March 3 for Holi, even though the festival is officially on March 4.
The MCX will pause morning trading but reopen in the evening.
Sensex crashes over 2,700 points at open
This holiday follows a rough Monday for investors—Sensex dropped over 2,700 points at open and Nifty fell sharply to intraday lows before a mild recovery.
The crash was triggered by global tensions after US-Israel strikes led to Iran's Supreme Leader being killed, which sent oil prices soaring and made things tougher for India's economy.
Foreign investors pulled out over ₹11,000 crore last month
Rising oil prices are pushing up costs for sectors like aviation, paints, and tires.
Still, experts like Dr VK Vijayakumar suggest not to panic—markets have bounced back from similar shocks before.