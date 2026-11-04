How Indian investors allegedly lost ₹100cr in Stockal trading scam

The investor has lodged a complaint with the Securities and Exchange Board of India(SEBI) seeking intervention, and also approached the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Another affected investor said securities worth $3.1 million (about ₹29 crore) in their account were sold without authorization on October 15.

This investor has filed an FIR in Bengaluru naming DriveWealth LLC, Stockal Securities, Borderless Softech Private Limited, Borderless Investing Inc., and HDFC Securities.