Stockholm startup Fika Jobs raises $4 million to upgrade video-first platform

LinkedIn-linked AI generates interview clips

Fika lets you link your LinkedIn profile so its AI can create custom interview questions.

After a quick 10-minute video interview, your answers are turned into short clips that help show off your personality and communication skills right from the start.

Tested by companies like Plenty Labs and Kognity, the platform charges employers a 10% placement fee: way less than traditional recruiters.

Fika plans to launch in Sweden first before going global.