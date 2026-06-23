Stockholm startup Fika Jobs raises $4 million to upgrade video-first platform
Fika Jobs, a Stockholm startup, just landed $4 million in pre-seed funding to upgrade its video-first hiring platform.
Backed by Luminar Ventures, Alliance VC, and King co-founders Sebastian Knutsson and Riccardo Zacconi (the company behind Candy Crush), Fika is gearing up for product development, team growth, and a big launch later this year.
LinkedIn-linked AI generates interview clips
Fika lets you link your LinkedIn profile so its AI can create custom interview questions.
After a quick 10-minute video interview, your answers are turned into short clips that help show off your personality and communication skills right from the start.
Tested by companies like Plenty Labs and Kognity, the platform charges employers a 10% placement fee: way less than traditional recruiters.
Fika plans to launch in Sweden first before going global.
Concerns about bias in video interviews
While video interviews make it easier for candidates to stand out, there's some concern about bias based on race, age, gender, physical appearance, and accent.