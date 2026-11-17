Stop-work order issued for Adani's 1,500MW project in Maharashtra's Satara
What's the story
The Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF) has ordered an immediate halt to the work on Adani Green Energy Limited's 1,500MW Tarali Pump Storage Project (PSP) in Satara, Maharashtra. The order was issued on November 13, after it was revealed that the company had drastically revised the estimated cost of its hydropower project from ₹5,675 crore to ₹56.75 crore. The reduction proportionally lowered the company's deposit for wildlife sanctuary conservation and protection from ₹227 crore to just ₹2.27 crore, IE reported.
Company statement
No protected area or forest land involved: Adani Green Energy
In response to the suspension order, Adani Green Energy clarified that "no component of the Tarali Pumped Storage Project falls within any notified Protected Area and no forest land (NOC for no forest land received on 23.01.2024) is involved in the project."
The company further stated that it had obtained all necessary permissions/NOCs related to land use and statutory requirements from competent authorities.
Project compliance
Wildlife clearance process initiated as part of EC compliance
Adani Green Energy also said that the wildlife clearance process was initiated as part of the Environmental Clearance (EC) compliance process.
It said the proposal for Survey & Investigation activities was submitted in January 2025 and recommended by the State Board for Wildlife.
The company has also submitted a proposal for clearance to the National Board for Wildlife (NBWL) for the total project cost, which is currently under consideration by wildlife authorities.
Cost acceptance
Project cost estimate submitted on notarized affidavit
The Maharashtra forest department recently accepted the proposal to revise the project cost estimate to ₹56.75 crore, which was submitted over a notarized affidavit dated September 8, 2026.
The company accordingly deposited ₹56.75 lakh (1% of ₹56.75 crore) into the bank account of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve, with the balance to be deposited after NBWL clears the project.
Notices issued
Show cause notices
However, show cause notices issued by DCF Amol Satpute and another by RS Nalawade state that "upon inspection...it has been observed that you have commenced actual execution of the project without obtaining the mandatory prior approval of the NBWL in view of the said area falling in deemed Eco Sensitive Zone of Sahyadri Tiger Reserve."
"This matter is extremely serious and violates the provisions of the prevailing Forest and Wildlife Acts."
Questions
3 questions asked to Adani group
The notice asks all types of ongoing work to be stopped immediately until due prior approval is obtained.
The forest department order also seeks a "detailed written explanation....within three days of receipt of the notice, clarifying under what authority and on what basis you commenced the project work."
Lastly, the department seeks "all statutory clearance documents and maps related to Tarali PSP project."
It warned of legal and punitive action if there is a failure to submit a satisfactory explanation.