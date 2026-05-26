Stord raises nearly $250 million, doubles valuation and launches Stord Labs

Stord revenue rose more than tenfold

Over the past four years, Stord's revenue has shot up more than tenfold thanks to its all-in-one supply chain platform powered by AI.

They help brands like AG1 and Monos deliver top-notch customer experiences, something CEO Sean Henry says lets smaller companies compete with big e-commerce players.

With over 100 fulfillment locations and fresh funding, Stord looks set to keep growing and pushing tech boundaries in logistics.