Stord raises nearly $250 million, doubles valuation and launches Stord Labs
Stord, a logistics startup, just raised nearly $250 million in its latest funding round led by existing investors.
This boost has doubled its valuation to $3 billion from $1.5 billion a year ago.
Alongside the cash, they're launching Stord Labs, a new project focused on using AI, robotics, and automation to make warehouse operations smarter and faster.
Stord revenue rose more than tenfold
Over the past four years, Stord's revenue has shot up more than tenfold thanks to its all-in-one supply chain platform powered by AI.
They help brands like AG1 and Monos deliver top-notch customer experiences, something CEO Sean Henry says lets smaller companies compete with big e-commerce players.
With over 100 fulfillment locations and fresh funding, Stord looks set to keep growing and pushing tech boundaries in logistics.