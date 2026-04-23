Storm Duncan lists $8 million Mill Valley home for Anthropic shares
Storm Duncan, a Silicon Valley banker, is putting his $8 million Mill Valley estate up for grabs, but instead of cash, he's only accepting shares in Anthropic, a leading AI company.
The mansion comes with epic San Francisco Bay views, and Duncan is even covering closing costs if you're an Anthropic shareholder willing to swap.
His direct share-for-home offer has definitely caught the eye of tech investors.
Storm Duncan values Anthropic above $800B
Duncan values Anthropic at over $800 billion, right in line with what the market thinks.
He's also letting anyone who trades keep 20% of future gains before handing over their shares.
With past investments in big-name startups like Gecko Robotics and Upscale AI, Duncan's move shows just how hot AI stocks are right now.
He's literally betting his house on it.