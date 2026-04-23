Storm Duncan lists $8 million Mill Valley home for Anthropic shares

Storm Duncan values Anthropic above $800B

Duncan values Anthropic at over $800 billion, right in line with what the market thinks.

He's also letting anyone who trades keep 20% of future gains before handing over their shares.

With past investments in big-name startups like Gecko Robotics and Upscale AI, Duncan's move shows just how hot AI stocks are right now.

He's literally betting his house on it.