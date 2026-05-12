Stove Kraft nets ₹6cr as revenue climbs to ₹414.5cr
Business
Stove Kraft just had a standout quarter: its net profit soared to ₹6 crore, more than four times last year's number.
Revenue also shot up by 32.5%, reaching ₹414.5 crore, showing people are still spending on kitchen gear.
EBITDA rises 34.8% to ₹39.5cr
Their earnings (EBITDA) climbed 34.8% to ₹39.5 crore, and margins rose marginally from 9.4% to 9.5%.
Feeling good about the results, the board suggested a ₹3.5 per share dividend for shareholders.
Investors seemed happy too: the stock closed up at ₹565.