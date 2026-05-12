Stove Kraft nets ₹6cr as revenue climbs to ₹414.5cr

EBITDA rises 34.8% to ₹39.5cr

Their earnings (EBITDA) climbed 34.8% to ₹39.5 crore, and margins rose marginally from 9.4% to 9.5%.

Feeling good about the results, the board suggested a ₹3.5 per share dividend for shareholders.

Investors seemed happy too: the stock closed up at ₹565.