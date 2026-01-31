Stove Kraft's profit drops 66% in Q3 FY26
Business
Stove Kraft, the company that manufactures and retails kitchen appliances, just reported a sharp 66% drop in profit for Q3 FY26—down to ₹4.1 crore—thanks to weaker demand and some one-time costs like gratuity payouts and forex losses.
Revenue also slipped by 6%, with EBITDA margin compressing to about 9.1% from 10.0%.
Positive developments amid challenges
Even with these setbacks, Stove Kraft managed to open 17 new stores (now at 313 across India) and saw its pressure cookers and small appliances make up nearly a third of sales.
Over nine months, revenue actually grew almost 5%, gross margins improved, and their Pigeon brand kept up steady growth.
The company plans to reach 500 stores by 2027 and is working toward being debt-free soon.