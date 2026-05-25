STOXX 600 best since February amid Iran US peace talks
Business
European shares got a lift on Monday, thanks to fresh hopes around Iran-US peace talks.
The STOXX 600 index rose 0.61%, its best level since February, hinting that worries over inflation and global tensions might be easing a bit.
European banks rally, Delivery Hero surges
Banks led the way with a solid 1.7% jump, while cheaper oil pushed airline stocks higher; Air France-KLM soared 9%; Lufthansa was up 4.2%.
Delivery Hero popped 12% after talks that Uber could sweeten its takeover offer.
With US and UK markets closed for holidays, trading was quiet but gains were strong, bringing European stocks close to pre-conflict highs.