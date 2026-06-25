STOXX 600 climbs as Micron and Qualcomm calm AI fears

Tech stocks lead, oil falls

Tech was the star sector, jumping 1.7%, with Infineon up 5.2% and STMicroelectronics up 3.7%. Semiconductor suppliers BE Semiconductor and ASML also saw solid gains.

Oil prices dropped after supply fears eased, lifting overall market sentiment.

Meanwhile, easyJet shares soared 5.5% after rejecting a takeover bid, while H&M slipped 1.2% following disappointing profits, showing how individual companies are moving with broader trends.