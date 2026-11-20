STOXX 600 down over 4.5% as AI stocks slide
European markets are having a rough week, with the STOXX 600 down over 4.5%, its biggest drop since March.
The main reason? Investors are pulling back from AI-related stocks like ASML and Infineon, leading to a 1% dip by Friday morning.
Germany's DAX followed suit, dropping 1.3%.
Investors skeptical after Anthropic Nasdaq debut
Even after Anthropic's much-hyped Nasdaq debut, investors aren't convinced about quick returns from big AI bets.
Corporate setbacks added to the nerves: French steel pipe maker Vallourec's shares tumbled 12.5% after weak profits, while Ubisoft dropped 8.9% after reporting second-quarter net bookings below expectations and issuing a weaker-than-forecast outlook for the current quarter.
Now, everyone's watching for euro zone economic updates, especially consumer confidence numbers, to see where things might head next.