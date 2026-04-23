STOXX 600 falls 0.2% amid Strait of Hormuz tensions

Energy up as oil tops $100

Not every sector was down, though. Energy stocks actually climbed 0.6% as oil prices shot past $100 a barrel, and telecom companies saw a healthy 1.2% boost.

On the flip side, banking stocks dropped by 1.1%.

Some big brands had standout days: Nestle shares jumped 6% after steady growth news, while L'Oreal soared 8% thanks to its fastest sales growth in two years.