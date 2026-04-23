STOXX 600 falls 0.2% amid Strait of Hormuz tensions
Business
European stocks took a slight hit on Thursday, with the main STOXX 600 index down 0.2%, mostly because of rising worries over the Middle East and the crucial Strait of Hormuz.
Germany's DAX and London's FTSE 100 also slipped, showing just how quickly global events can shake up markets.
Energy up as oil tops $100
Not every sector was down, though. Energy stocks actually climbed 0.6% as oil prices shot past $100 a barrel, and telecom companies saw a healthy 1.2% boost.
On the flip side, banking stocks dropped by 1.1%.
Some big brands had standout days: Nestle shares jumped 6% after steady growth news, while L'Oreal soared 8% thanks to its fastest sales growth in two years.