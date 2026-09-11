STOXX 600 up 0.3% amid yield worries and US inflation
European stocks got a small boost on Friday, with the STOXX 600 index rising just 0.3%.
Still, it's shaping up to be the worst week since April as investors worry about rising bond yields and possible aggressive interest rate hikes.
Everyone's waiting for key US inflation data that could sway Federal Reserve decisions.
Oil above $100, ECB warned
Energy prices are keeping inflation hot: oil has stayed above $100 per barrel for three days straight.
The European Central Bank hiked interest rates this week and warned that higher energy costs could push inflation even further.
Borrowing is getting pricier everywhere, with the US 10-year Treasury yield remaining just below 5% and German 10-year government bond yields staying near multi-decade highs.
Technoprobe stock jumps 4.7%
On the bright side, Italian tech company Technoprobe saw its stock jump 4.7% after strong sales from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company.
While semiconductors are looking up, European equities remained under pressure as they wait for more economic news from the US.