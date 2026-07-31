STOXX Europe 600 sets record on tech gains and earnings
Business
European shares just set a new record, with the STOXX Europe 600 index up for the fourth month in a row.
The big push came from tech stocks and strong company earnings, even as global tensions and central bank decisions kept things interesting.
European AI tech companies lead gains
AI-focused tech companies like Soitec (7.2%), Infineon Technologies (7%), and ASML (3.5%) led the gains, while falling oil prices added to the upbeat mood.
Credit Agricole jumped 4.5% after posting better-than-expected results, though Melrose Industries slid 9.3% due to higher future costs after an incident in California.
Overall, it's been a strong run for European markets this summer.