Strait of Hormuz crisis delays Indian exports and raises costs

Indian exports are hitting major roadblocks thanks to the ongoing Strait of Hormuz crisis.

Shipments to Africa and Europe are taking much longer and costing a lot more: one exporter, Nuflower, says deliveries to Cameroon now take 95 days instead of 37.

On top of that, raw material and packaging costs have shot up by as much as 30%, while prices for key inputs such as peanuts, milk, and oil remain significantly higher than their January 2026 levels.