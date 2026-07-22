Strait of Hormuz disruptions cut India's LPG imports by 45%
Business
India's LPG imports just dropped to their lowest April-June level in eight years, down 45% from last year, after disruptions at the Strait of Hormuz since late February.
The Gulf region usually supplies over half of India's LPG, so these shipping issues have made a big dent in what's coming in.
India's LPG use down 32%
With Middle Eastern supplies stalled, India turned to the US for LPG.
The US quickly became India's top supplier for four months straight, but shipping gas from across the world isn't cheap.
Higher freight costs and limited supply led to a 32% drop in domestic LPG use through June, showing how global events can shake up everyday essentials back home.