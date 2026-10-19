Strategy (MSTR) nears golden cross holding $69.81 billion in bitcoin
Business
Strategy (MSTR), the company holding $69.81 billion in bitcoin, is close to a "golden cross," a classic market signal that hints at rising prices.
This comes weeks after bitcoin's own golden cross in September 2026, with bitcoin having risen by nearly 5% to $82,000 since then.
With $69.81 billion in bitcoin, MSTR could benefit if history repeats itself.
MSTR past golden crosses mixed outcomes
MSTR's stock has jumped during previous golden crosses, like from $15.57 on September 15, 2020 to $127.29 by February 2021, and up to $473.83 by November 2024.
Still, these signals are only right about half the time and usually bring modest gains.
Investors are watching closely now to see if MSTR will follow bitcoin's recent rally or break the pattern.