Strategy's Bitcoin stash hits $54 billion Business Feb 20, 2026

Investment firm Strategy just picked up 2,486 more Bitcoin for $168 million—even though the crypto market's been shaky lately.

Their total stash is now a massive 717,131 BTC (worth over $54 billion), but with prices falling to around $68,000 per coin, they're actually sitting about 10% below what they paid on average.