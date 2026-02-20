Strategy's Bitcoin stash hits $54 billion
Investment firm Strategy just picked up 2,486 more Bitcoin for $168 million—even though the crypto market's been shaky lately.
Their total stash is now a massive 717,131 BTC (worth over $54 billion), but with prices falling to around $68,000 per coin, they're actually sitting about 10% below what they paid on average.
Strategy's bold Bitcoin buy
While some investors panic during crashes, Strategy is sticking to its guns and using the dip to buy more.
They're funding these big buys through their at-the-market (ATM) program—basically selling company stock and preferred shares to raise cash quickly and convert it straight into Bitcoin.
Strategy's unique funding approach
By issuing equity instead of waiting for traditional funding rounds, Strategy can snap up Bitcoin faster when prices fall.
It's all about maximizing how much BTC each share represents—even if that means weathering unrealized losses (right now, they're down $5.7 billion on paper).
For anyone watching crypto moves, it's a bold play in a volatile market.