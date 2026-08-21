Strategy's unrealized Bitcoin gains jump $1.4B after 5 day surge
Business
Strategy just saw its unrealized bitcoin profits jump by $1.4 billion after bitcoin prices shot up nearly 22% in five days, hitting around $77,000.
The company owns 840,447 bitcoins (bought at an average of $75,385 each), which is a huge turnaround from the $13 billion paper loss they faced when bitcoin dropped to $58,000 back in July.
Strategy stock hits $120 cash $4.8B
On August 21, 2026, Strategy's stock price climbed 10% in premarket trading to hit a two-month high of $120.
The company also boosted its cash reserves to $4.8 billion, enough to cover 2.8 years of dividend payments and other obligations, and bought back $347 million worth of its STRC preferred stock this past month.
STRC shares are up 35% since June as buybacks pick up speed.