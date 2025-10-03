The lawsuit was filed on September 30

Strava sues Garmin over patent violations, seeks sales ban

By Mudit Dube 11:25 am Oct 03, 202511:25 am

What's the story

Fitness app Strava has sued its long-time partner Garmin over patent infringement. The lawsuit was filed in the US District Court of Colorado on September 30. Strava alleges that Garmin violated an agreement between them by infringing on its patents for segments and heatmaps. These features allow users to compare performance times and identify popular areas for activity, respectively.