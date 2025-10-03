Zomato's parent grants ₹211cr worth ESOPs to its employees
Eternal Ltd, the company behind Zomato and Blinkit, has handed out ESOPs (employee stock options) valued at a massive ₹211 crore to its team.
Over 64 lakh options were granted under their 2014, 2021, and new 2024 plans—basically a big "thank you" for helping the company grow so fast.
Earlier this year, they handed out ESOPs worth ₹26 crore
This isn't the first time Eternal has rewarded its people—earlier this year they gave out ESOPs worth ₹26 crore.
It shows they're serious about keeping talent happy as they dive deeper into quick commerce and new ventures.
Revenue shot up by 70% to ₹7,167 crore in Q1
Eternal's revenue shot up by 70% to ₹7,167 crore in Q1 FY26, but profits dropped sharply thanks to heavy investments in growth.
On top of that, Bank of America just picked up over eight million Eternal shares from Goldman Sachs for nearly ₹267 crore—so there's plenty happening on both the business and employee front right now.