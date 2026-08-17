Stripe to acquire AI start-up OpenRouter for $7B
What's the story
Stripe, the leading payment processor, has finalized an agreement to acquire OpenRouter, a start-up specializing in artificial intelligence (AI) model switching, according to Bloomberg. The deal is worth over $7 billion and comes just months after OpenRouter raised funds at a reported valuation of $1.3 billion. The acquisition highlights the growing demand for cost-effective AI solutions among businesses and could strengthen Stripe's position in the rapidly evolving AI industry.
Business model
OpenRouter provides access to hundreds of AI models
Founded in 2023, OpenRouter provides access to hundreds of AI models.
The start-up's main growth comes from developers who experiment with different models when building agentic capabilities into their software.
OpenRouter also offers services that help companies access backups in case their chosen model fails and understand which options are most popular across the broader tech ecosystem.
Investment
Start-up has attracted big-name investors
OpenRouter has attracted some of the biggest investors in Silicon Valley, including CapitalG, one of Alphabet Inc.'s venture arms.
Other notable investors include Andreessen Horowitz and Menlo Ventures. The start-up has raised over $150 million in capital so far.
Despite stiff competition from companies like Anthropic PBC and OpenAI, a long list of Chinese firms offer cheaper alternatives that are often viewed as good enough for many tasks.
User engagement
Serving 8 million developers
As of May, OpenRouter claimed to serve eight million developers who rely on it to access over 400 different AI models.
The start-up's main growth comes from developers experimenting with different models when building agentic capabilities into their software.
It also offers services that help companies access backups in case their chosen model fails and understand which options are most popular across the broader tech ecosystem.