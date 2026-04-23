Strong company earnings push US stocks toward record highs

Brent tops $102 amid Iran tensions

Not everything was rosy: oil prices spiked as tensions with Iran grew, pushing Brent crude up over $102 a barrel.

Best Buy's shares dropped more than 5% after news of its CEO stepping down.

On the flip side, cannabis companies like Tilray and Canopy Growth saw their stocks surge as talk of new regulations picked up.

All in all, it was a busy day reflecting both optimism from strong earnings and concerns about global issues.