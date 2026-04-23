Strong company earnings push US stocks toward record highs
US stocks had a big day Wednesday, with markets moving closer to their all-time highs thanks to some impressive company earnings.
The S&P 500 went up 0.9%, the Dow rose by 317 points, and the Nasdaq jumped 1.3%.
GE Vernova stood out, soaring 12% after beating profit forecasts, and Boston Scientific also impressed with an almost 9% gain.
Brent tops $102 amid Iran tensions
Not everything was rosy: oil prices spiked as tensions with Iran grew, pushing Brent crude up over $102 a barrel.
Best Buy's shares dropped more than 5% after news of its CEO stepping down.
On the flip side, cannabis companies like Tilray and Canopy Growth saw their stocks surge as talk of new regulations picked up.
All in all, it was a busy day reflecting both optimism from strong earnings and concerns about global issues.