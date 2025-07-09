Next Article
Strong investor interest in upcoming IPOs
Smartworks Coworking Spaces and Anthem Biosciences are getting a lot of attention ahead of their IPOs, with both companies' shares trading at notable premiums in the gray market.
Smartworks is seeing a 6.9% premium, while Anthem's shares are even hotter with a 12% bump—showing investors are pretty upbeat about these launches.
Price bands and issue size
Smartworks is offering shares at ₹387-407 each to raise ₹583 crore from July 10-14.
Anthem Biosciences has set its price at ₹540-570 per share, aiming for a much bigger ₹3,395 crore between July 14-16.
At the top end, Anthem's valuation crosses ₹31,800 crore—definitely catching investor eyes this season.