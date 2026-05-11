Stronger dollar and crude oil push down gold and silver

Experts expect prices to remain rangebound

Experts say inflation worries, thanks to pricier oil, and renewed tensions between the US and Iran are making investors nervous about bullion.

Manav Modi from Motilal Oswal summed it up: Gold declined on the back of dollar strength and crude-driven inflation fears.

Unless there's a big change in global risks or the dollar weakens soon, gold and silver are expected to stay in this price range for now.