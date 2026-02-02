Will the STT hike actually be beneficial?

Rajesh Baheti, Managing Director of Crosseas Capital Services, has criticized the recent increase in Securities Transaction Tax (STT) on futures and options. He believes that the move is mainly aimed at revenue generation rather than curbing speculation. Baheti warns that this could hurt market liquidity by affecting high-frequency traders and arbitrageurs who are key to keeping markets deep and efficient.

Liquidity concerns Foreign investors at risk due to declining liquidity Baheti said that high-frequency traders are the ones who provide liquidity to the market. He warned that a decline in liquidity could pose a serious threat to foreign investors. "If you think liquidity does not become a very important factor for FPI to decide which markets to put your money in, there's a little bit of a disconnect," he added.

Pressure Government's continuous pressure on markets raises concerns Baheti criticized the Indian government for continuously pushing the market to its limits. He compared it to "stretching the rubber band" and questioned if this was indeed the breaking point. He said while the derivatives market structure can adapt for some time, there could come a point where trading becomes unviable for certain participants due to these changes.

Market dynamics Options trading could also be affected Baheti highlighted that futures trading is a small part of the derivatives market compared to options. He warned that new cost structure could even make options trading unattractive for professional traders. This, he said, could have a serious impact on liquidity in the long run.

Market effects Retail traders' behavior unlikely to change significantly Baheti also dismissed the notion that the tax change would significantly affect retail traders' behavior. He explained that many retail traders usually buy the options and hold them for days or weeks, hoping to either double their money or take a complete loss. In such cases, a higher STT is unlikely to deter speculation but could widen spreads in the market, making it less attractive for foreign investors looking at where to deploy capital.

Policy critique Government's signaling needs clarity Baheti questioned the clarity of the government's signaling with this move. He argued that if the intention was to curb speculation while promoting long-term investing, a stronger message would have been to remove the additional STT on delivery-based equity trades simultaneously. This would have left no room for ambiguity about what kind of market behavior is actually being encouraged by these changes.