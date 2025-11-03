The IPO allotment is expected on November 4

Studds Accessories IPO subscribed over 72x times on Day 3

By Mudit Dube 05:19 pm Nov 03, 202505:19 pm

What's the story

The initial public offering (IPO) of Studds Accessories Ltd has witnessed an overwhelming response, being subscribed 72.33 times as of 3:54pm today, the closing day of the issue. The ₹455 crore IPO consists of an offer for sale (OFS), with the promoter group and other shareholders selling 77.86 lakh shares at a price band of ₹557-585 per share.