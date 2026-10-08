Study by Sheetal Bahl finds 54.3% employees below wellbeing threshold

The study highlights that many employees don't feel safe opening up about their struggles at work; nearly 35% said they felt unsafe, and most of them reported poor well-being.

The report suggests startups need confidential support systems, anonymous wellbeing assessments, and better manager training.

Released just before World Mental Health Day (October 10), the findings are a reminder that taking care of mental health is crucial in today's fast-paced startup world.

Sheetal Bahl said, "The silver lining is that the fixes are not rocket science - make it safer for people to speak up, give them some support, and allow them real time-off, and the wellbeing improves dramatically."