Study by Sheetal Bahl finds 54.3% employees below wellbeing threshold
A study initiated by Merak Ventures founder and partner Sheetal Bahl found that 54.3% of employees surveyed scored below the low-wellbeing threshold.
Out of 823 respondents (including founders and investors), employees reported the lowest well-being, but only a small number actually reached out for professional help.
Study urges confidential support for employees
The study highlights that many employees don't feel safe opening up about their struggles at work; nearly 35% said they felt unsafe, and most of them reported poor well-being.
The report suggests startups need confidential support systems, anonymous wellbeing assessments, and better manager training.
Released just before World Mental Health Day (October 10), the findings are a reminder that taking care of mental health is crucial in today's fast-paced startup world.
Sheetal Bahl said, "The silver lining is that the fixes are not rocket science - make it safer for people to speak up, give them some support, and allow them real time-off, and the wellbeing improves dramatically."