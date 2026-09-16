Study finds AI saves employees 2.3 hours daily amid anxiety
Business
A new study says AI is helping employees save about 2.3 hours every day, a big win for productivity.
Still, most workers (83%) are anxious about what could go wrong if AI messes up, and nearly one-third admit they're hesitant to use these tools because of the risks.
IT leaders report AI financial problems
IT leaders say they've already seen client and money problems from AI errors, and even those who haven't faced issues yet (91% of them) are still nervous about future mistakes.
Most employees want better rules for using AI, but more than half don't actually double-check what the tech spits out before using it.
There's also pressure to use more AI for performance reviews, which has some folks worried about being replaced.