Study: India loses up to $7 billion in apparel exports

Turns out, it's not just high labor costs or trade hurdles slowing things down; it's fragmented operations that prove a bigger drag.

The study points out issues like low sewing efficiency and late deliveries, which force exporters to air freight orders (costly and stressful).

Plus, India sends out 35% to 45% of its fabric unprocessed instead of turning it into higher-value garments.

Experts say better collaboration between mills and manufacturers, and making what buyers actually want, could unlock billions more in export earnings without major investments.