Study: India loses up to $7 billion in apparel exports
India is losing up to $7 billion every year in potential apparel exports, says a new study.
Right now, we export about $16 billion worth of garments, but with smoother planning and teamwork across the supply chain, that number could hit $23 billion (no extra factories needed).
Fragmented operations drag India's apparel exports
Turns out, it's not just high labor costs or trade hurdles slowing things down; it's fragmented operations that prove a bigger drag.
The study points out issues like low sewing efficiency and late deliveries, which force exporters to air freight orders (costly and stressful).
Plus, India sends out 35% to 45% of its fabric unprocessed instead of turning it into higher-value garments.
Experts say better collaboration between mills and manufacturers, and making what buyers actually want, could unlock billions more in export earnings without major investments.