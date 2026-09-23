Insolvency case: Subhash Chandra moves NCLAT against asset freeze order

Chandra had suggested a ₹6.25 crore payout to creditors against admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore.

He also set aside an additional ₹25 lakh for the costs involved in the insolvency process.

However, the proposal was met with mixed reactions from an NCLT bench comprising Judicial Member Ashok Kumar Bhardwaj and Technical Member Reena Sinha Puri.