Subhash Chandra denies borrowing as NCLT approves ₹6.5cr repayment

Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra has spoken up about his personal insolvency case, which has been discussed on social media with #PaiseVapasKaro.

He clarified that he didn't actually borrow money himself, but stood as a guarantor for loans taken by other companies.

Despite pushback from some lenders like HDFC Bank and LIC Housing Finance, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved a plan for him to repay ₹6.5 crore, even though the total claims amount to about ₹22,006.57 crore.