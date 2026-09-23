Subhash Chandra fights tribunal asset freeze amid 6.25cr offer

Zee Group founder Subhash Chandra is fighting a tribunal order that blocks him from moving his assets while he deals with a massive debt case.

The dispute started when Indiabulls Housing Finance took him to court over unpaid dues, and Chandra responded with a repayment offer of ₹6.25 crore (plus ₹25 lakh for costs), a fraction of the admitted claims of ₹22,006.57 crore claimed.