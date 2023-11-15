Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group, dies after prolonged illness
Nov 15, 2023 12:00 am
Subrata Roy (75), the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, passed away on Tuesday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday following a decline in health. He died due to cardiorespiratory arrest after an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, the company said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.
