Subrata Roy, founder of Sahara Group, dies after prolonged illness

By Shikha Chaudhry 12:00 am Nov 15, 202312:00 am

Subrata Roy (75), the founder of Sahara India Pariwar, passed away on Tuesday. He was admitted to Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital & Medical Research Institute on Sunday following a decline in health. He died due to cardiorespiratory arrest after an extended battle with complications arising from metastatic malignancy, hypertension, and diabetes, the company said. He is survived by his wife and two sons.

