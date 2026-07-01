Subversive ETFs rolls out 'Ex-Elon' funds excluding Elon Musk companies Business Jul 11, 2026

Subversive ETFs is rolling out two new "Ex-Elon" funds that skip any company founded, controlled, or led by Elon Musk.

One fund will follow the Nasdaq 100 and the other tracks the S&P 500, so think big names, just minus Tesla and SpaceX (and maybe Neuralink, OpenAI, or Boring Company if they ever go public).

It's a fresh option for anyone who wants to invest in major indexes but prefers to steer clear of Musk-led businesses.