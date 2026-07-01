Subversive ETFs rolls out 'Ex-Elon' funds excluding Elon Musk companies
Subversive ETFs is rolling out two new "Ex-Elon" funds that skip any company founded, controlled, or led by Elon Musk.
One fund will follow the Nasdaq 100 and the other tracks the S&P 500, so think big names, just minus Tesla and SpaceX (and maybe Neuralink, OpenAI, or Boring Company if they ever go public).
It's a fresh option for anyone who wants to invest in major indexes but prefers to steer clear of Musk-led businesses.
SpaceX joins Nasdaq 100, stock dips
SpaceX just joined the Nasdaq 100, which got a lot of buzz, even though its stock dipped nearly 7% on day one.
Still, with mutual funds and ETFs managing $800 billion expected to buy in (just to match the index), there could be more action ahead for SpaceX's price.
Subversive's move gives investors a way to ride the market without getting caught up in all things Elon.