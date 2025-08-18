Next Article
Sudarshan Pharma shares rise 3% on profit turnaround
Sudarshan Pharma's stock got a boost on Monday, rising over 3% after the company posted a net profit of ₹3.74 crore for April-June 2025—a big switch from last year's ₹1.18 crore loss in the same quarter.
Revenue from operations shot up nearly 40%
Revenue from operations shot up nearly 40% to ₹142.31 crore compared to last year, though it dipped a bit from the previous quarter.
The company also shared plans to buy assets from Srigen Lifesciences in Telangana for ₹25.5 crore, aiming to ramp up production and fuel future growth.